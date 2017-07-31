Radar-evading stealth technology has been the U.S. Air Force’s key advantage since the Lockheed Martin F-117 Nighthawk entered operational service in 1983. But in the 2030s, flying with impunity through regions defended by Russian and Chinese air defense weaponry will require much more than all-aspect signature reduction. U.S. Air Combat Command (ACC) believes one answer is high-power laser weapons capable of intercepting incoming enemy missiles at the speed of light. The command has ...
