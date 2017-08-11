The U.S. Air Force is in the midst of evaluating four off-the-shelf aircraft for the light-attack counterterrorism mission, but already top service officials are considering the next step. The concept of a low-cost, light-attack fleet to fight terrorists in the Middle East has shifted in the past few months from pie in the sky to reality. The Air Force’s ongoing light-attack experiment, held here, has drawn interest from the highest reaches of the U.S. service to congressional ...