The UK government has joined its Canadian counterpart in pushing for Boeing to drop its C Series price-dumping dispute against Bombardier as the second of two U.S. investigations nears a preliminary ruling. As with all trade issues, the dispute has become messy, with factors ranging from the UK’s fragile coalition government to Boeing’s future defense business with Canada in the mix. The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to make a preliminary finding on Sept. 25 on the first ...