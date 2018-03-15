Despite the rush toward electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) air systems and urban air mobility, helicopter manufacturers and their suppliers are continuing to explore the potential electrification of anti-torque systems on conventional helicopters. The approach is regarded as a possible first step toward the hybridization of rotorcraft and could bring about key ancillary benefits in terms of performance, safety and environmental aircraft. Leonardo has performed 10 hr. of testing ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Tail Rotor Electrification Could Pave Way For Rotary-Wing Hybridization" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.