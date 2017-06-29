Its Predator revolutionized air warfare. Now General Atomics is taking aim at the next generation of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), from a ground-up redesign of its workhorse MQ-9/Predator B and a bid to transform carrier-based aviation to high-energy lasers and air-launched swarming drones. A privately held company formed 25 years ago by Neal and Linden Blue, with their now-retired business partner Tom Cassidy, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) is going up against the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"From Predator To Stingray, General Atomics Leads UAV Boom" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.