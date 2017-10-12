Bombardier’s C Series has had a rough few weeks. The U.S. Commerce Department in September ruled that the 75-aircraft CS100 sale to Delta Air Lines was subsidized enough to warrant a 220% countervailing duty on all C Series jets imported into the U.S. Then, in early October, Commerce also ruled that an additional 80% anti-dumping duty was warranted. Boeing, which initiated this trade complaint earlier this year, now faces negative consequences in the Canadian and UK defense markets. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: Could U.S. Trade Rulings Put Chill On Aircraft Financing?" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.