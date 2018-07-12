Nations from all corners of the globe are looking for light attack aircraft that can fight and surveil. Here is a look at some of the platforms vying to win contracts. Air Tractor/ThrushCOIN Aircraft Derivatives Turboprop-powered derivatives of the Air Tractor and Thrush Aircraft family of agricultural aircraft have attracted attention since the operational success of the Iomax Archangel with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordanian and Egyptian armed forces. Four versions are on ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"New Entrants, Indigenous Designs Widen Light Attack Aircraft Market" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.