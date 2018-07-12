Nations from all corners of the globe are looking for light attack aircraft that can fight and surveil. Here is a look at some of the platforms vying to win contracts. Air Tractor/ThrushCOIN Aircraft Derivatives Turboprop-powered derivatives of the Air Tractor and Thrush Aircraft family of agricultural aircraft have attracted attention since the operational success of the Iomax Archangel with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordanian and Egyptian armed forces. Four versions are on ...