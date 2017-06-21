Come the end of the summer or early fall in North America, we will know if there still will be a Honeywell Aerospace, or whether that business will be carved out in whole or in parts from the multi-industrial giant. We may also know the value that the new General Electric (GE) leadership places on aerospace and defense businesses; and possibly Arconic’s weighing, too. Increasingly throughout the A&D sector, major companies that are chin-deep in the business are suddenly finding ...