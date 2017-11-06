At the peak of development, in 1992, Japan employed 340 engineers to create the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) F-2 fighter. A quarter of a century later, most of that talent has retired. If the remaining F-2 veterans are to pass on their experience to younger engineers in the next fighter program, the country must get moving, the industry association has told the defense ministry. An early start is needed, says the Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies, in an open letter. Addressing ...