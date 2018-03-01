The first Japanese Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning is flying from an operational base. Another 41 are coming—and maybe more. An F-35 of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) deployed to the Misawa base at the northern end of Honshu on Jan. 26. Nine more F-35As of the JASDF will move to Misawa in the fiscal year beginning April 2018, forming the country’s first squadron of the type. F-35As will replace Japan’s 51 remaining F-4EJ Kai Phantoms, although none of those is ...