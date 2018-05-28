With more than 350 AH-64E Apaches delivered and potential customers showing interest, the latest version of Boeing’s attack helicopter looks set to be the most successful so far in terms of sales. The airframer is currently producing around 70 Apaches each year at its Mesa, Arizona, plant. But the company is targeting a significant ramp-up in activity, with plans to produce as many as 100 aircraft a year starting around 2021, says Steve Wade, vice president for Boeing’s attack ...