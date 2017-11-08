The good news for Asia-Pacific airlines is that their region has become the growth engine for the global industry—and its momentum shows no sign of slowing. The bad news, at least in the short-term, is that intensifying competition is making it harder to capitalize on that growth. The Top 10 lists of global city-pair markets (see charts) help illustrate these trends. Routes within Asia-Pacific dominate both lists, highlighting how the industry’s center of gravity is shifting to ...