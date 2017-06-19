Due to long-duration overseas operations in three different regions of the world, combined with simultaneous renewals in transport, refueling and combat fleets, the French Air Force is finding itself in a particularly tense situation for a country without any conflict on its soil. "The intensity of our activity can be seen in flight hours logged and ammunition ordered," chief of staff Andre Lanata says. In 2017, French Air Force fighters will log a planned total of 50,000 flight ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"French Air Force Is Undergoing Major Fleet Renewal" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.