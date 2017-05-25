The White House’s fiscal 2018 budget proposal to split the FAA’s air traffic control and modernization functions from its regulatory and safety operations by 2021 would come with a necessary perk: a hefty cut in the excise taxes that pay for the lion’s share of the agency’s budget every year. The taxes, predominantly paid by passengers, would in part be replaced by user fees that a new nonprofit, nongovernmental corporation would directly charge airlines and business ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"FAA Split: Trump Proposal Murky On Trust Fund Tax Cut" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.