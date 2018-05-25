After 179 months and more than $400 billion in acquisition costs, the F-35 finally made its combat debut—and almost nobody knew. The Israeli Air Force (IAF), the first international customer to receive the Lockheed Martin-built aircraft, was quietly the first to use it in combat operations, finally revealing so on May 22. “We are flying the F-35 all over the Middle East. It has become part of our operational capabilities,” says IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin. ...