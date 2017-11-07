As growing pressure in Europe’s short-haul aviation market has caused the collapse of Air Berlin and Monarch Airlines and the bankruptcy of Alitalia efforts to focus on long-haul network growth by some of the region’s stronger carriers are in the spotlight. International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways (BA), Iberia, Vueling and new low-cost long-haul brand Level, is pursuing long-haul growth in many different forms even ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"European Airlines Look To Long-Haul Growth Opportunities " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.