Tom Kennedy joined Raytheon in 1983 during the Reagan defense buildup. Now as chairman and chief executive officer, as well as the 2018 chairman of the Aerospace Industries Association, he suggests those days may pale in comparison. “We think it’s the best time we’ve ever seen—or in a long time for the defense industry in the terms of the outlook—and we’re very optimistic,” Kennedy says. Around the world, but most important in the U.S., almost every ...