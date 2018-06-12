What began as a dispute over Air France employees’ pay—certainly not the first for an airline that has long had a tempestuous relationship with its unions—seems to have escalated into a situation that could have far-reaching consequences for the carrier’s parent group Air France-KLM. French hotel chain AccorHotels confirmed on June 3 its interest in acquiring a minority stake in the Franco-Dutch group. It is said to be considering taking over the French state’s ...