What began as a dispute over Air France employees’ pay—certainly not the first for an airline that has long had a tempestuous relationship with its unions—seems to have escalated into a situation that could have far-reaching consequences for the carrier’s parent group Air France-KLM. French hotel chain AccorHotels confirmed on June 3 its interest in acquiring a minority stake in the Franco-Dutch group. It is said to be considering taking over the French state’s ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Could French State Stake Sale Herald New Path For Air France-KLM?" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.