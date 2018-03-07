The end of the Cold War led to an extraordinary reduction in city-destroying nuclear weaponry, with both Russia and the U.S. reducing their respective stockpiles by more than 80% compared to the highs of the mid-1960s and ’80s. As of Feb. 5, the two sides are at their lowest levels since the outbreak of the Soviet-U.S. nuclear arms race over six decades ago, each now possessing 1,550 accountable “strategic” warheads. But despite hopes for continued arms reductions, the ...