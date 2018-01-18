One part of the market is still not working out for Boeing and Airbus: very large widebodies. That sector is performing so poorly that Airbus now officially warns it may have to discontinue the A380. But other than that, and in spite of backlogs that already are at record levels for both manufacturers of large commercial jets, demand for commercial aircraft is still strong—stronger than most expected. And there is no sign of the picture changing anytime soon. In 2017, Boeing continued ...