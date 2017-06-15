Airbus believes it may finally have turned a corner with its A400M airlifter program. The troublesome transporter has had more than its fair share of teething problems, and has cost the manufacturer a fortune, including an eye-popping €2.2 billion ($2.31 billion) charge in 2016 alone. But it seems that the company seems to have finally tamed the program. Engine gearbox problems which haunted the project last year should finally be resolved at the end of this year, and negotiations ...
