Whether the flight would take place as planned was uncertain until literally the last minute. But the first of the two A330-900 flight-test aircraft, MSN 1795, took off from Toulouse at 9:57 a.m. local time on Oct. 19—3 min. ahead of schedule—marking the start of the next chapter for Airbus’s latest long-range aircraft. Like so many new aircraft in recent years, the A330neo has been beset with delays. In this case, the stumbling block was engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Airbus A330neo Design Range Extended To Counter Boeing 787â€™s" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.