Whether the flight would take place as planned was uncertain until literally the last minute. But the first of the two A330-900 flight-test aircraft, MSN 1795, took off from Toulouse at 9:57 a.m. local time on Oct. 19—3 min. ahead of schedule—marking the start of the next chapter for Airbus’s latest long-range aircraft. Like so many new aircraft in recent years, the A330neo has been beset with delays. In this case, the stumbling block was engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, ...