Aviation Week & Space Technology, December 26, 2016

Change has always been part of life, but it seems to be even more so heading into 2017. Our annual Aerospace & Defense issue examines the industrial, political and economic forces at play. And, we project the impact on defense, space and aviation. The cover features a “selfie” like none other. NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson snapped a picture of herself in 2010 on the International Space Station as she observed Earth moving by from the orbital outpost’s cupola.