Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aviation Week & Space Technology > Magazine Issues > Aviation Week & Space Technology, December 26, 2016
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aviation Week & Space Technology, December 26, 2016

Change has always been part of life, but it seems to be even more so heading into 2017. Our annual Aerospace & Defense issue examines the industrial, political and economic forces at play. And, we project the impact on defense, space and aviation. The cover features a “selfie” like none other. NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson snapped a picture of herself in 2010 on the International Space Station as she observed Earth moving by from the orbital outpost’s cupola.

Aerospace & Defense 2017

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Uncertainty Is The Name Of The Game For Aerospace In 2017  

Whether the Trump election in the U.S. or the Brexit vote in the UK, 2016 delivered shocks to the global aerospace and defense industry that will reverberate through 2017....More

Watchpoints For 2017

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aerospace Developments To Watch In 2017  

New U.S. president, fallout from Brexit and ongoing commercial and defense programs promise active year for A&D in 2017....More

Top Technologies

Dec 19, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Defense Technologies For Surveillance, Strike, Countermeasures Will Dominate 2017  

Developments in defense technology to watch in 2017 include drone countermeasures, jamming improvements, and directed-energy weapons....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Unmanned Aircraft Capabilities To Expand In 2017  

From pizza deliveries to new military uses, testing and development of unmanned aerial vehicles will advance....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Smallsat Developments, Launches Dominate Space Tech In 2017  

Applications for small satellites—from Earth observation to virtual reality—will continue to expand in 2017....More
Dec 19, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Commercial Aviation Technologies Continue To Evolve In 2017  

New technologies for commercial aviation focus on greater speed, lower emissions, and improved tracking....More

Defense & Security

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Politics, Terrorism And Refugee Crises Change World Security Outlook  

From Chinese power projection to enduring border strife and ethnic conflicts, the world is heating up with tensions....More

Defense Profiles

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Where Pentagon Spending Is Headed For 2017  

Congress prioritizes readiness, troop increases over procurement in 2017....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Can Canada’s Liberals Make Good On Defense Pledges?  

Canada is playing two sides when it comes to replacing its outdated CF-18 Hornet....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

From Scandal To Sale, A Mixed Year For Brazilian Defense  

Defense spending in Brazil projected to rise over the next five years, despite a pledged 20-year freeze on government funding increases....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Putin Effect Is Accelerating European Defense Spending  

Russian aggression is prompting stronger European defense relationships and greater spending on military equipment modernization....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Post-Brexit Britain Could Face Fiscal Challenges To Defense Budget  

With new UAVs, P-8s and Apaches, Britain is ticking off its defense review shopping list....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

France Confirms Upward Trend In Defense Spending  

Ongoing terrorist threats in the Middle East and at home motivate increases in French defense spending on equipment and to support military personnel....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Russian Defense Budget To Drop By 27% In 2017  

The cost of operational demands—from Eastern Ukraine to Syria—are adding up...More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Germany To Update Defense Thanks To Funding Boost  

Berlin is planning to spend an extra €10 billion on defense by 2020....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Turkey’s Military Is In Recovery Mode After The Purges  

Ankara continues its defense modernization, but is facing fiscal and political challenges, especially with Western allies....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Israel Bolsters Space And Air Defense Systems  

Surrounded by increasingly sophisticated air defenses, Israel beefs up its air force and electronic warfare prowess....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Middle East Defense Spending Shows No Sign Of Abating  

Despite the oil and gas price slump and two costly regional conflicts, the Middle East is still an influential fighter market....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

China’s Defense Spending Is Paying Off  

Despite slower budget growth in 2016, new fighter jets, UAVs and missiles are likely to begin operations in 2017....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

F-35 Heads Japan’s Fiscal 2017 Defense Budget   1

The first Japanese F-35A was delivered to the Japanese air force detachment at Luke AFB, Arizona, in November 2016...More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Seoul’s Budget Meets Ministry Request, Shifts Priorities  

South Korean Parliament Refuses To Lift F-35 Budget...More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Can The Indian Air Force Afford New Equipment Plans?  

Purchase of Rafale fighters and rising personnel costs consume much of India’s limited modernization funds....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Canberra Ups Defense Budget; Some Neighbors Short Of Cash   1

Australia and Thailand in spending moods, buying new maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and subs....More

Defense Systems

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Gains Steam Globally   7

The Joint Strike Fighter is fast becoming the most sought-after combat aircraft in the world, as international partners and customers begin to operate their first jets....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Trainers Continue Development And Deployment In 2017  

Programs for trainers progress across the world, most notably for the U.S. Air Force T-X competition....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Boeing’s KC-46 Makes Up For Lost Time   4

After a challenging year for the U.S. Air Force’s new tanker, Boeing expects to begin fuel deliveries to fighters in August....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Value Of Scud-Destroying Air Defense Missiles Increases   2

The worldwide missile market is on an upward trajectory through 2021, led by air defense weaponry....More

Aerospace Systems

Dec 22, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Military UAS Makers Eye Commercial Markets As Civil Roles Widen  

Growing size and diversity of the commercial drone market begins to attract established unmanned-aircraft manufacturers, while military market grows ever more international....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

UAS Development For Military Uses Continues In 2017  

In 2017, expect military UAS testing and deployment efforts in countries beyond the U.S. and Israel....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Helo Military Deals Counter Commercial Market Trauma  

Manufacturers push to get developments on track and ready for market rebound....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Rising Production Underpins New Wave Of Engine R&D  

Another high-tempo year beckons for engine makers as commercial production soars, new engines enter flight test and new military powerplants begin ground tests....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

ULA’s 2017 Engine Pick Pivotal For Space Launch Industry  

SpaceX and ULA will go toe-to-toe for space launches in 2017, in both the commercial and defense realms....More
Dec 22, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Commercial Market A Factor As Military Faces Decisions An Space Assets  

Pentagon faces decisions on critical and complex military space systems as the commercial satellite communications market continues to evolve....More

Alternative Fuels

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

New Energy For Biofuels  

The much-anticipated commercialization of bio-based jet fuel is gathering momentum...More

Business Aviation

Dec 22, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Business Aviation Seeking Business Models That Boost Demand  

Embraer wants to stimulate demand for aircraft by narrowing the gap between business aviation and commercial airlines....More

Air Traffic Management

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

UAS In 2017: Retooling ATC For Beyond-Visual-Line-Of-Sight Operations  

In 2017, the rules for commercial UAS operators will likely become a great deal more liberal....More

Air Transport Profiles

Dec 22, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Key Commercial Aircraft Programs Arrive As Market Weakens  

In addition to the many first flights, deliveries and service entries that will occur in 2017, production increases and market questions loom....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Global Airline Data Snapshot Shows Growth Curve  

Airliner backlogs are at unprecedented levels, and China has ordered almost as many aircraft as have Europe and North America combined....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

U.S. Airlines: On A Roll Or Over The Peak?  

The U.S. airline sector has pretty much totally rebounded from the slump of the early years of this century. All sectors seem to be on even keel or thriving....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

European Airlines Face Formidable 2017   1

The environment will remain tough for airlines in Europe, with significant challenges caused by Brexit, overcapacity and terrorism...More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Many Challenges Loom For Asia-Pacific Airlines  

Airport congestion and financial worries accompany airlines’ dramatic growth rate....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Low Oil Prices Challenge Middle Eastern Airlines’ Strategies  

As the region’s oil-driven economies struggle, Middle Eastern airlines seek ways to adapt to declining premium traffic, while growth continues overall....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Latin American Airlines To See New Models, Investments  

New routes, partnerships and investments expected to boost Latin American and Caribbean air travel markets...More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Little Improvement Likely For Brazil’s Airlines In 2017  

Carriers in South America’s biggest country look for ways to access fresh capital or consolidate to cope with ongoing economic crisis....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Air Freight Operators See E-Commerce, Pharma As Growth Drivers  

Globally, air freight capacity still flies half-empty, but is recovery on its way?...More

MRO

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Civil Aviation MRO Market To Grows By $10 Billion In 2017  

See how fleet deliveries and retirements are expected to affect the commercial aviation MRO market value in 2017....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

India, China Lead Global MRO Growth Rates  

Aviation Week forecasts show which regions lead the highest MRO compound annual growth rates....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

MRO Market Taking New Directions In 2017  

Trends we anticipate in 2017 for the aviation aftermarket....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Engine Segment Drives Global MRO Spend  

Aviation Week forecasts show which airframes and engines will be the focus for MROs in 2017....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

General Aviation May Not Meet FAA ADS-B Mandate For 2020  

General Aviation has entered the “danger zone,” signaling the potential for grounded aircraft when the FAA’s ADS-B January 2020 deadline comes due....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aviation Aftermarket Entering Data Renaissance  

Systems for enhanced aircraft analytics should continue to come together in 2017, improving predictive maintenance capabilities for MRO providers....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

MRO Regulatory Challenges Anticipated In 2017  

The industry must coordinate international and national rules for maintenance-technician schools and foreign repair station drug/alcohol testing among others in the new year....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Products To Keep Aircraft Clean And Green  

See the MRO industry’s initiatives, certifications, standards, products and services to make aircraft maintenance more eco-friendly and sustainable....More

Second Take

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Second Take (Dec. 26, 2016)  

Aerospace news highlights of 2016: aircraft rollouts, service entries, program developments; spacecraft launches, successes and setbacks....More

An Appreciation

Dec 19, 2016
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

John Glenn—What Makes A Hero?   17

The first American to orbit Earth and the oldest person to ever fly in space was both a straight arrow and a self-promoter....More

Technology

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

NASA Aircraft Electric Propulsion Tests At NEAT Location   1

NASA’s unique facility is the first designed to test high-power, flight-weight electric propulsion systems for future single-aisle airliners at full scale, on the ground, before moving to flight testing....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

NASA Sees Positive Results From Boundary Layer Fan Test  

Test results mark an early step on the path to a new generation of highly efficient airliners designed to take advantage of boundary layer ingestion....More
Dec 19, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week In Technology, Dec. 19-26, 2016  

Amazon’s latest delivery drone; Turbulence downed Facebook’s UAV; JAXA’s new turbofan testbed; Intelsat touts smaller satcom for UAVs; Drones check Texas roads and railways....More

Defense

Dec 19, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Raytheon Missile Takes On And Destroys Midrange Target   3

The Missiles Defense Agency validated the shipborne Standard Missile-6 against a medium-range ballistic missile in a significant test off the coast of Hawaii....More
Dec 16, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Sierra Nevada Corp., TAI Team To Offer Freedom Trainer For T-X   35

Sierra Nevada Corp. and Turkish Aerospace Industries are making a surprise pitch of their Williams International FJ44-4M-powered Freedom Trainer for the T-X program....More
Dec 20, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

General Who Negotiated Air Force One Says Trump Can Get A Better Deal   22

The U.S. Air Force bought the legacy presidential aircraft from Boeing for just $249 million back in 1986 but expects to spend $3.2 billion on the new Air Force One....More
Dec 21, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Mid-Thrust Engines Could Power B-52 Bomber Beyond 2060   23

Boeing touts $10 billion in cost avoidance by replacing the B-52’s TF33s with eight regional jet-class engines....More
Dec 22, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week In Defense, Dec. 22-29, 2016  

In this week’s roundup: Italy receives Conformal Airborne Early Warning aircraft; Northrop adds refueling capability to E-2D Hawkeye; Antonov rolls out An-132 prototype and Bulgaria is in the market for secondhand fighters....More

Commercial Aviation

Dec 20, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Airlines Struggle To Match Cuba Capacity With Demand   1

U.S. airlines' new services to Cuba still underutilized as tourism faces obstacles, but carriers remain confident about the future....More
Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Asian LCCs Face Growth Hurdles  

Northeast Asia, and particularly China, could hold the key to future expansion....More
Dec 19, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Simplicity Is Vital To Boeing 787-10 Execution   47

For an aircraft not even conceived as part of Boeing’s original 21st-century airliner family plan, the 787-10 has the potential to take a significant slice of the replacement market for Airbus A330-300s and 777-200s....More
Dec 19, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Boeing’s Carolina Venture Puts It Back In The Nacelle Business  

New engine work starts in Boeing Propulsion South Carolina as 737 MAX inlet production ramps up....More

Up Front

Dec 23, 2016
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: Nine Defense Predictions For 2017   1

The Pentagon budget may grow under Trump, but major defense acquisition programs could come in the form of infrastructure spending and fiscal stimulus....More

In Orbit

Dec 21, 2016
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

In-space Assembly Techniques in Development   3

Private sector space initiatives are expected to continue and perhaps be bolstered under Trump administration....More

Feedback

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Letters From Our Readers (Dec. 26, 2016)  

Readers share memories of John Glenn; NASA's Alan Stern's approach to managing large projects lauded; "tailsitting" VTOL aircraft concept is debated....More

Aerospace Calendar

Dec 23, 2016
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aerospace Calendar And Aviation Week Events (Dec. 26, 2016)  

Upcoming aviation and aerospace industry events and Aviation Week Network events...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2016 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×