ReserveParts will allow users of OneAero-MRO to post and buy parts from aircraft that are being dismantled faster than is currently possible.

Used parts from torn-down aircraft have become an essential element of the aviation supply chain. But it takes time to disassemble aircraft, identify parts, tag, catalog, pack and then ship them, even if parts do not need repairs, which many do. And buyers must be found, or come forward, to take the parts and get them flying again. In all, the entire process can take 2-6 months.

Gary Hochman, a former vice president at PartsBase, believes he has a way to get parts back in the air faster. Working with the website OneAero-MRO, Hochman has founded ReserveParts to let tear-down firms post part lists as soon as an aircraft is purchased and destined for disassembly. Buyers can reserve desired parts immediately and have them drop-shipped directly to an airline or repair shop as soon as possible, rather than sent to warehouses for reshipment.

ReserveParts software uses a proprietary method of gathering an aircraft’s build-of-materials parts list, maintenance and modification records or aircraft readiness log, which are included in documentation packages buyers get when they purchase aircraft, Hochman explains. OEM fleet managers can also provide aircraft build lists requested by buyers.

OneAero-MRO’s existing Fleet Match capability can also match current operators with the latest aircraft to be torn down. And Fleet Match’s Hot Parts service enables airlines to locate parts whenever a new tear-down list is posted. MRO shops can also use Fleet Match and Hot Parts to locate frequently needed parts for regular airline customers.

Hochman stresses that OneAero-MRO has the required tracking, integration, accounting and auditing capabilities, 17 years of experience in MRO and programming resources to make ReserveParts work. Over nearly 20 years, OneAero-MRO has handled 22 million transactions for 25,000 users and lists an inventory of two billion parts comprising close to 4 million part numbers.

“We help connect different IT landscapes,” summarizes OneAero-MRO Key Account Manager Nico Klawitter. Although based in Hamburg, Germany, the connection site does most of its business with U.S. firms and has just concluded major deals with United Airlines and Pratt & Whitney.

Part purchasing will be available if a customer uses OneAero-MRO’s tracking service, which integrates with customer accounting and operations systems. Buyers will pay no deposit to reserve parts. Once a request for verification is sent to a potential buyer, the buyer sends a purchase order. ReserveParts will allow up to three backup reservations in case the primary customer does not take the part. Any part request not verified in 24 hr. will be removed from the system.

Frequently, used parts must be repaired or certified as airworthy by a shop before use. ReserveParts will enable users to auto-select a request for quotation from a preset list of approved repair shops, automating MRO selection.

Hochman says ReserveParts will be the first reservation system for tear-downs to offer all as-removed parts in one easy-to-use, turnkey and manageable system with tracking. “Airlines now can buy parts before a plane is dismantled, enabling pre-sales of parts, certified repairs and overhaul, all in one place with request for quotation repairs and logistics. We are compatible with most EDI and ERP systems worldwide.”

The new service will be beta-tested in summer 2017 with several confidential launch customers, and Hochman hopes it can go live for the market this autumn.