Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, September 19, 2018

Volume 413, Issue 56

Airlines

Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

China Southern Eyes Fleet Of 150 Widebodies By 2020  

China Southern Airlines wants its fleet to include about 150 widebody, long-haul aircraft by 2020 as the airline seeks to broaden its route network. And, the carrier wants to increase its total fleet to 1,000 by 2020....More
Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

U.S. Airline Execs: Ease Up On Economic, Tech Regulation  

Top executives of four major U.S. passenger and freight carriers have advocated for a light regulatory touch on matters of economics and innovation, saying heavy-handed regulation could reduce the competitiveness of U.S. airlines....More
Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

ANA Slated To Receive Its First A380 By End Of First Quarter  

All Nippon Airways (ANA) appears to be on track to begin operations with its first Airbus A380 before the end of March 2019. Airbus has begun the final stages of production of the aircraft....More
Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Air France Pilots Optimistic About Solving Pay Crisis  

Air France’s main pilots’ union has confidence in new Air France-KLM group CEO Ben Smith’s ability to solve the pay crisis that cost his predecessor his job, its president told France’s RTL Radio....More
Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Brussels To End Mumbai Flights, Boost Africa Network  

Brussels Airlines said it is changing its long-haul network as it ends flights to Mumbai, India, for economic reasons and refocuses that capacity on its core region of Africa....More
Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Cathay: Typhoons, Currency Shifts Will Hurt Performance  

Although Cathay Pacific Airways reports healthy demand in its latest update, the carrier is warning of looming problems that could hurt its results....More
Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Jetlines Submits Ops Manuals, Moves Closer To 2019 Launch  

Aspiring Canadian ULCC Jetlines recently submitted its operations manuals to Transport Canada, completing the next major step in its bid to launch services next year....More
Sep 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Government Wants To Buy Out Major Stakes In Air Greenland  

The Greenland government is looking to increase its stake in Air Greenland by acquiring shares owned by the Danish government and by SAS....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Avic MA700 Turboprop First Delivery Planned For 2022  

The first Avic MA700 turboprop airliner will be delivered in 2022, the manufacturer has said in a program update....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Aviation Coalition Urges End To Flag-Of-Convenience Clause  

A coalition of airlines, airports and manufacturers wants the U.S. to ditch a provision in the FAA reauthorization bill that would target so-called flag-of-convenience carriers, warning it would “undermine the basis for the open skies agreements” that underpin the global aviation system....More

Industry Data

Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of September 10  

View the Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of September 10 chart in PDF format....More
