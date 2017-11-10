Aviation Daily, November 10, 2017

Sao Paulo-based GOL’s third-quarter net profit rebounded as the airline stuck to a “strong discipline in the supply of seats, high load factors and unrelenting cost control,” CEO Paulo Kakinoff reported....More
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings faces “intensifying operational and staffing crises” resulting from “mismanagement”—not because of a pilot work slowdown—the union representing the cargo operator’s pilots said....More
Europe should digitize air traffic management systems to meet the challenges posed by predicted growth and the expected emergence of civil pilotless aircraft, according to Florian Guillermet, executive director of the SESAR Joint Undertaking....More