Aviation Daily, November 10, 2017

Volume 410, Issue 30

Airlines

Nov 9, 2017
Aviation Authorities Suspend Hong Kong Express Growth  

Hong Kong regulators have temporarily banned LCC Hong Kong Express from expanding its fleet or network, as the fallout continues from a recent spate of flight disruptions....More
Nov 9, 2017
Court Rules Against Monarch’s Summer-Slots Claim  

Administrators acting for UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines will appeal a UK High Court ruling that the grounded airline has no entitlement to its summer 2018 slots....More
Emirates recently unveiled a new livery promoting Expo 2020 in Dubai.
Nov 9, 2017
Emirates Boosts Profits On Cost Cuts, Slower Expansion  

Emirates Airline returned to its previous track record of profitability in the first half of its financial year 2017/18, having suffered a strong margin reduction in 2016....More
Nov 9, 2017
Triumph Has Messy Quarter, But Cites Program Awards  

Triumph Group’s long, hard slog to turn around its business remains tough, financial analysts said Nov. 8 after the supplier reported quarterly earnings results....More
Nov 9, 2017
Third-Quarter Profit Rebounds At GOL As Discipline Pays Off  

Sao Paulo-based GOL’s third-quarter net profit rebounded as the airline stuck to a “strong discipline in the supply of seats, high load factors and unrelenting cost control,” CEO Paulo Kakinoff reported....More

Cargo

Nov 9, 2017
Atlas Pilots Blame Mismanaged Growth For Carrier’s Problems  

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings faces “intensifying operational and staffing crises” resulting from “mismanagement”—not because of a pilot work slowdown—the union representing the cargo operator’s pilots said....More

Fuel Watch

Nov 10, 2017
Global Jet Fuel Prices As of November 9, 2017  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of November 9, 2017 chart in PDF format....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Nov 9, 2017
Boeing's 300-Aircraft China Deal Repeats Past Announcements  

Boeing’s Nov. 9 disclosure of an agreement with the Chinese government covering 300 aircraft acquisitions is substantially a repeat announcement, industry sources said....More

Inflight Entertainment

Nov 9, 2017
Eurocontrol And SESAR Push For Digitized ATM  

Europe should digitize air traffic management systems to meet the challenges posed by predicted growth and the expected emergence of civil pilotless aircraft, according to Florian Guillermet, executive director of the SESAR Joint Undertaking....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Nov 10, 2017
United Parcel Service Fuel Cost 2016/2017  

View the United Parcel Service Fuel Cost 2016/2017 chart in PDF format....More
