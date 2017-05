FRANKFURT—Air Berlin’s board of directors named Joachim Hunold as interim Chairman, after four senior members of the body resigned on May 18. Hunold, Air Berlin CEO for 20 years until 2011, will stay in the position until a permanent chairman is found and will also run the airline’s annual general assembly on June 14. Hunold replaces Hans-Joachim Körber, who announced his resignation earlier this year. However, it has not become clear why he left with no permanent successor in sight.... More