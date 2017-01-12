Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, January 12, 2017

Volume 407, Issue 8

Airlines

Iran Air's first Airbus A321 arrives Jan. 11 in Toulouse.
Jan 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Iran Air Takes First A321, Details Strategic Outlook  

Iran Air sees significant geographic advantages for a hub airport in Teheran, Iran, compared with three Persian Gulf carriers’ hubs, but warns infrastructure delays will likely mean connecting traffic can only be developed slowly....More
Jan 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Kelly: No Plans For Retirement Anytime Soon  

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly dismissed questions that he is planning to retire soon, but he acknowledged that succession planning had a role in the appointment of Thomas Nealon as president....More
Jan 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

United Accelerates 747 Retirements  

United Airlines will retire its Boeing 747-400 fleet by the fourth quarter of 2017, a year earlier than previously announced....More
Jan 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Vanilla Air Grows Japanese Domestic Network  

Japan’s Vanilla Air plans to launch new routes from Osaka and Tokyo over the next few months as the LCC looks to expand its domestic network....More
Jan 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Indonesian Action Forces Tigerair To Stop Bali Flights  

Tigerair Australia had to abruptly halt all of its flights to Bali after Indonesian authorities changed the terms of the LCC’s authorization to serve the popular tourist destination....More
Jan 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Alaska Airlines Increases Flights From Portland  

Alaska Airlines is adding a handful of new routes to boost its summer schedule at its secondary hub in Portland, Oregon....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Jan 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus Will Increase Production Despite Order Decline  

TOULOUSE – Airbus is sticking to its plans to ramp up production despite the recent slowdown of aircraft orders, the manufacturer insisted at its annual press conference here....More
Jan 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Latest MRJ Prototype In U.S. Begins Flight Tests There  

The latest Mitsubishi Aircraft MRJ prototype to arrive at the program’s U.S. test base has begun flying there....More

Safety

Jan 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

FAA Eases General Aviation Medical Process  

The FAA has issued new rules that make it easier and cheaper for general aviation pilots to gain required medical certifications to fly....More

Air Traffic Management

Jan 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

FAA Launches High-Altitude Route Modernization  

The FAA is proposing 12 new high-altitude jet routes along the U.S. East Coast, part of a modernization strategy to replace legacy ground-referenced routes with GPS-based, performance-based navigation (PBN) routes....More

Technology

Jan 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Lufthansa Launches Broadband On Short-Haul Flights  

Lufthansa Group plans to equip all 227 narrowbody aircraft in the fleets of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings with broadband internet access within the next 15 months....More

MRO

Jan 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus Supporting China Airlines Maintenance Buildup  

Airbus has agreed to upgrade the capabilities of China Airlines in maintenance, engineering and technical training, supporting a specialist offshoot of the Taiwanese carrier that will commence operations this year....More

Airline Snapshot

Jan 12, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: Japan Airlines Co.  

View the Airline Snapshot: Japan Airlines Co. chart in PDF format....More
