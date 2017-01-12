Aviation Daily, January 12, 2017

Iran Air sees significant geographic advantages for a hub airport in Teheran, Iran, compared with three Persian Gulf carriers’ hubs, but warns infrastructure delays will likely mean connecting traffic can only be developed slowly....More
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly dismissed questions that he is planning to retire soon, but he acknowledged that succession planning had a role in the appointment of Thomas Nealon as president....More
The FAA is proposing 12 new high-altitude jet routes along the U.S. East Coast, part of a modernization strategy to replace legacy ground-referenced routes with GPS-based, performance-based navigation (PBN) routes....More
Airbus has agreed to upgrade the capabilities of China Airlines in maintenance, engineering and technical training, supporting a specialist offshoot of the Taiwanese carrier that will commence operations this year....More