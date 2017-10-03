Amid a last round of preparatory wind-tunnel tests, Lockheed Martin has submitted its final bid to NASA for development of the agency’s Quiet Supersonic Transport (QueSST) low-boom flight demonstrator. The company’s proposal for NASA’s first purpose-built, manned, supersonic X-plane since the thrust-vectoring X-31 in 1990 is based on the slender-aircraft concept already developed under a 17-month preliminary design contract awarded in 2016. NASA and Lockheed completed ...
