Podcast: Combat Aircraft Safety

The U.S. military’s pilots have reported an increasing number of physiological episodes, such as a lack of oxygen. Aviation Week’s Pentagon Editor Lara Seligman discusses the latest in this ongoing problem and some of the potential solutions. Plus, Senior Technology Editor Guy Norris describes the Automated Integrated Collision Avoidance System developed by Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force, which is being designed to prevent F-16 crashes in mid-air and with the ground.

