l “Fight’s on!” U.S Air Force Lt. “Poncho” scans the air from the cockpit of his jet black Northrop T-38 Talon. He has the advantage for now—his adversaries have their backs turned—but it is only a matter of time before they maneuver their formation to point at him. He holds position, waiting to get eyes on the target. He spots a tiny black shape off his nose, quickly growing larger. He makes a sharp turn, and the opposing Talon streaks past his ...