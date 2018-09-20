Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 20, 2018

Volume 265, Issue 57

Programs

Sep 19, 2018
Skunk Works Talks Stealthy Aircraft Option For KC-Z  

The latest Skunk Works concept is likened to Lockheed’s losing proposal for the U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 tanker program, but with some major differences....More
Sep 19, 2018
Stratolaunch Reveals Hypersonic Testbed Concepts  

Air launch space company Stratolaunch Systems has unveiled study plans for a pair of hypersonic flying testbeds that could be launched from the company’s very large carrier aircraft....More
Sep 19, 2018
USAF Targets Light Attack Final RFP For December  

The Air Force anticipates delivery of light attack aircraft within roughly 18 months of contract award....More
Sep 18, 2018
Pratt Offers Vertical Thrust Boost For F-35B  

Pratt & Whitney is offering to upgrade the vertical thrust component of Lockheed Martin F-35B's engine, offsetting the extra weight of proposed upgrades to the stealthy fighter’s mission systems....More
Sep 19, 2018
Four-Man Crew For Upgraded B-52s Under Review  

U.S. Air Force is pondering further upgrades for the Boeing B-52H fleet, including a concept that reduces the crew to four positions and eliminates the below-deck workstations....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 20, 2018
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

BOEING has $92.5m U.S. Army contract for engineering, analysis and support for AH-64 Apache, A/MH-6M Little Bird, H-47 Chinook....More

In Brief

Sep 20, 2018
Japanese Destroyer Intercepts Target Missile  

The Japan Self Defense Force and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) have verified the ability of the newest version of ballistic missile defense (BMD) on a recently upgraded Japanese destroyer in the Pacific Ocean....More

Business

Sep 17, 2018
Former U.S. Navy Acquisition Chief Heads New L3 Division  

Sean Stackley, best known as Washington’s naval acquisition czar under the Obama administration, has become L3's corporate senior vice president and president of Communications & Networked....More
Sep 18, 2018
Drone Management Startup Airware Shuts Down  

Airware, a company working on cloud software to manage drone operations and data that became a darling of the UAV-oriented startup scene, reportedly has closed its doors....More

Operations

Sep 19, 2018
Japanese ISS Cargo Mission Rescheduled  

Japan has scheduled the fourth attempt to launch its latest cargo mission to the International Space Station for Sept. 21 at 2:15 p.m. EDT....More
Sep 18, 2018
USAF Calls T-6 Physiological Events ‘Extreme Outliers’   9

The U.S. Air Force says early analysis indicates that so-called physiological events (PEs) among T-6 pilots are “extreme outliers.”...More

Technology

Sep 19, 2018
Autonomous Air Taxi Prototype Tests In Canada  

Startup Astro Aerospace plans to flight-test its prototype passenger-carrying unmanned aircraft at Toronto Markham Airport this week, after receiving a special flight operations certificate for the vehicle from Transport Canada....More
Sep 18, 2018
Net Captures Target In Orbital Debris Removal Demo  

Europe’s RemoveDEBRIS satellite has used a net to capture a deployed target simulating a piece of orbital debris....More

Fleet Snapshot

Sep 20, 2018
Fleet Snapshot: Russian Air Force Manned C4ISR Aircraft  

View the Fleet Snapshot: Russian Air Force Manned C4ISR Aircraft chart in PDF format....More
