Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 20, 2018

Pratt & Whitney is offering to upgrade the vertical thrust component of Lockheed Martin F-35B's engine, offsetting the extra weight of proposed upgrades to the stealthy fighter’s mission systems....More
The Japan Self Defense Force and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) have verified the ability of the newest version of ballistic missile defense (BMD) on a recently upgraded Japanese destroyer in the Pacific Ocean....More
Startup Astro Aerospace plans to flight-test its prototype passenger-carrying unmanned aircraft at Toronto Markham Airport this week, after receiving a special flight operations certificate for the vehicle from Transport Canada....More
