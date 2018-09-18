Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 18, 2018

Volume 265, Issue 55

Funding & Policy

Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Wilson Pegs Initial Space Force Cost At $12.9B  

The first five years of the Space Force is estimated to cost $12.9 billion, according to a Sept. 14 report included in a letter from Wilson obtained by Aerospace DAILY....More
Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Wants To Grow Force By 74 Squadrons  

“The Air Force is too small for what the nation expects of us," Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says....More
Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

BAE, USAF Sign GaN Tech Cooperative Agreement  

BAE Systems is partnering with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to cut the cost of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology....More
Sep 14, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Defense Spending Bill Includes 16 More F-35s  

The fiscal 2019 defense appropriations bill conference report allots the Pentagon $1.7 billion for 16 additional Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

AEROVIRONMENT has $8.9m U.S. Army contract for RQ-20B Puma AE II systems/support to Estonia....More

In Brief

Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

This week the Air Force Association’s annual Air, Space and Cyber symposium is underway in National Harbor, Maryland....More

Programs

Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Saudi Arabia Receives First MH-60R  

Saudi Arabia currently has 10 MH-60Rs on order through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system....More
Sep 14, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract for 22 GPS IIIF Satellites  

The fixed-price contract worth up to $7.2 billion came to Lockheed by default after Boeing and Northrop Grumman dropped out of the competition earlier this year....More
Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Enhanced Vision For USAF C-130Js  

Rockwell Collins is promoting a digital upgrade of the HGS-6000 Head-up Guidance System on the C-130J Super Hercules that will combine enhanced and synthetic vision for U.S. Air Force missions as well as for firefighting operations....More
Sep 15, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Delta II Delivers IceSat-2, Flies Into History Books   1

Marks the 155th and final mission for the booster that helped put the U.S. back into the space business after the 1986 Challenger accident....More
Sep 14, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Sikorsky: U.S. Army FARA Broad Agency Announcement Imminent  

The release of the U.S. Army’s broad agency announcement for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft competitive prototyping program is imminent, an industry executive says....More
Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Navy Narrows LRASM Export To Seven Nations  

Lockheed Martin anticipates exporting the cruise missile in three years....More

Business

Sep 14, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Delayed Rockwell Actuator Spinoff To Safran Holds Up UTC Buy  

A belabored spinoff of Rockwell Collins’ actuators, pilot controls and special products business to Safran has held up the consummation of Rockwell’s buyout by United Technologies, the chief executive of the latter told analysts recently....More

Operations

Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

India Launches Two UK Satellites  

India’s space agency has successfully put into orbit two British satellites—NovaSAR and S1-4—in a rare night launch for the country....More
Sep 17, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Assessing Dates For ISS Battery Upgrade  

NASA is re-assessing plans for a pair of spacewalks outside the International Space Station (ISS) to upgrade its solar power generation system with more efficient lithium ion power storage batteries....More
Sep 14, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

'Dark Ships' First Target For Hawkeye 360’s Sigint Cubesats  

Detecting and tracking “dark ships” suspected of smuggling or illegal fishing will be the first application for a radio frequency (RF)-based data stream collected by a new cluster of commercial cubesats scheduled for launch by the end of November...More

Technology

Sep 14, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Propulsion System Tests Pave Way For Defiant JMR Demo Flights  

The Sikorsky Boeing team hopes to fly the SB-1 Defiant advanced rotorcraft demonstrator before year’s end....More

Contracts

Sep 18, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of Sept. 10-14, 2018  

BAE Systems Technology Solutions has been awarded a $9,695,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for the F-16 Commercial Fire Control Computer (CFCC) repair program....More
