Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, September 18, 2018

Rockwell Collins is promoting a digital upgrade of the HGS-6000 Head-up Guidance System on the C-130J Super Hercules that will combine enhanced and synthetic vision for U.S. Air Force missions as well as for firefighting operations....More
A belabored spinoff of Rockwell Collins’ actuators, pilot controls and special products business to Safran has held up the consummation of Rockwell’s buyout by United Technologies, the chief executive of the latter told analysts recently....More
NASA is re-assessing plans for a pair of spacewalks outside the International Space Station (ISS) to upgrade its solar power generation system with more efficient lithium ion power storage batteries....More
Detecting and tracking “dark ships” suspected of smuggling or illegal fishing will be the first application for a radio frequency (RF)-based data stream collected by a new cluster of commercial cubesats scheduled for launch by the end of November...More
