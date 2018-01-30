Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, January 30, 2018

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $459.2m U.S. Missile Defense Agency contract for additional Lot 10 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptors (one-shot devices) and associated production support efforts....More
A scheduled Jan. 29 spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) originally scheduled by NASA to complete a complex series of upgrades to the station’s crucial robot arm has been postponed....More
Last May, the U.S. Air Force loaded up three Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bombers with 30,000-lb. earth-penetrating bombs and sent them on a test mission against a single target at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico....More