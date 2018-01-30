Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, January 30, 2018

Volume 263, Issue 20

Business

Jan 29, 2018
Lockheed Looks To Investments With More Cash  

The Pentagon’s leading contractor by sales plans to spend more on venture capital investments and workforce development, among other priorities....More

Intelligence

Jan 30, 2018
The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

This week sees a flurry of international launch activity­—On Tuesday a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying SES-16/GovSat 1 is due to lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jan 30, 2018
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $459.2m U.S. Missile Defense Agency contract for additional Lot 10 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptors (one-shot devices) and associated production support efforts....More

Operations

Jan 29, 2018
U.S. Air Force To Get Second Female F-35 Pilot   33

The U.S. Air Force finally is ready to welcome its second female F-35 pilot, now that enough aircraft have been upgraded with a new ejection seat designed to accommodate lightweight aircrew....More
Jan 29, 2018
RAAF Growler Damaged In Red Flag Exercise  

An Australian Boeing EA-18G Growler suffered serious damage during an exercise at the U.S. Nellis Air Force Base on Jan. 27 and may have to be replaced....More
Jan 29, 2018
NASA Postpones Jan. 29 Space Station Spacewalk  

A scheduled Jan. 29 spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) originally scheduled by NASA to complete a complex series of upgrades to the station’s crucial robot arm has been postponed....More

Programs

Jan 26, 2018
Grand Finale: Three B-2s Drop Three 30,000-lb. Bombs  

Last May, the U.S. Air Force loaded up three Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bombers with 30,000-lb. earth-penetrating bombs and sent them on a test mission against a single target at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico....More
Jan 29, 2018
Lebanese A-29s To Receive Laser-Guided APKWS Rockets  

The small fleet of fixed-wing light attack aircraft is being provided to Beirut as U.S. military aid to support counterterrorism missions....More
Jan 26, 2018
Thai T-50s Finally Delivered  

The aircraft arrived at the RTAF’s Takhli base in Nakhon Sawan province, 240 km (140 mi) northwest of Bangkok on Jan. 25, 17 days after they left South Korea for the ferry flight....More
Jan 29, 2018
Boeing F-15C Flies With Legion Pod  

Boeing recently finished two weeks of flight testing as part of its wide-ranging modernization program for the fourth-generation aerial combat jet....More
