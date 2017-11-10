Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, November 10, 2017

With proposals due by Nov. 20 for the U.S. Air Force’s competitive Launch Service Agreements program, United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno says he “doesn’t know” which engine will be used on Vulcan because the rocket firm still hasn’t made that decision....More
The U.S. Air Force’s Arnold Engineering Development Complex has released new details and the first image of the three-stream adaptive fan engine testing conducted with Pratt & Whitney earlier this year....More
In the final stretch of the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, air commanders believe sending the F-35 to theater would go a long way toward deconflicting operations between the coalition and Russian air forces....More