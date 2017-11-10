Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, November 10, 2017

Volume 262, Issue 30

Programs

Nov 9, 2017
Airbus Reveals Future Air Combat Concept  

Airbus has lifted the veil on a new fighter concept that could form the shape of a future Franco-German combat aircraft....More
Nov 9, 2017
ULA Won’t Confirm Vulcan Engine Amid Launch Race  

With proposals due by Nov. 20 for the U.S. Air Force’s competitive Launch Service Agreements program, United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno says he “doesn’t know” which engine will be used on Vulcan because the rocket firm still hasn’t made that decision....More
Nov 9, 2017
India Tests First Indigenous Subsonic Cruise Missile  

India has conducted the fifth test of its first indigenously developed subsonic cruise missile, Nirbhay....More
Nov 9, 2017
AEDC Unveils New Details Of P&W Adaptive Engine Tests  

The U.S. Air Force’s Arnold Engineering Development Complex has released new details and the first image of the three-stream adaptive fan engine testing conducted with Pratt & Whitney earlier this year....More
Nov 9, 2017
SpaceX Probing Botched Merlin Block 5 Engine Test  

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Block 5 was due to debut this year, but that schedule is in doubt following an incident during setup of a Merlin Block 5 qualification test in McGregor, Texas, on Nov. 4....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Nov 10, 2017
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

ISRAEL received two more F-35I Adir fighters Nov. 8 at Nevatim AFB....More

In Brief

Nov 10, 2017
Senate Mulling Bridenstine For NASA Chief  

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee has voted 14-13 along party lines to advance Rep. Jim Bridenstine’s nomination as the next NASA administrator to the full Senate....More

Funding & Policy

Nov 8, 2017
U.S. Air Force Avoids Space Corps Split—For Now  

Instead of being a Space Corps, Air Force Space Command will be modeled after the Army Air Corps of the early 1990s....More

Operations

Nov 9, 2017
Commanders Want F-35s To Deconflict U.S.-Russia Ops In Syria  

In the final stretch of the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, air commanders believe sending the F-35 to theater would go a long way toward deconflicting operations between the coalition and Russian air forces....More

Technology

Nov 7, 2017
USAF Picks Lockheed Laser For Shield Demo  

The U.S. Air Force will use a Lockheed Martin-built fiber laser weapon for fighter aircraft self-protection in a live-fire demonstration expected by 2021....More
Nov 3, 2017
Aurora Demos Autonomous Helicopter Logistics Operations  

Development of a system designed to convert any helicopter to autonomous operation for unmanned resupply or medevac missions is entering the final stages of demonstration....More
