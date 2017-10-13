Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, October 13, 2017

Volume 262, Issue 10

Funding & Policy

Oct 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Top Weapons Buyer Looks To Shift Most Programs To Services   1

The Pentagon's new top weapons buyer hopes to offload day-to-day oversight of most major acquisition programs from the department--with a few exceptions....More
Oct 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UK Space Agency Looks To ISS for Human Research  

HOUSTON—Four British academic and industrial research institutions have been selected by the UK Space Agency to develop advanced microgravity research experiments for flight aboard the International Space Station (ISS) under a £230,000 ($304,000) U.S....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Oct 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

AIRBUS has taken full ownership of SEPANG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING, an MRO center based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia....More

In Brief

Oct 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Speeding The Search For Surface-to-Air Missiles  

How much better is a computer at finding surface-to-air missiles compared to trained, human analysts?...More

Programs

Oct 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Virgin Galactic Hopes To Test SpaceShipTwo In Space In 2017  

Virgin Galactic aims to fly SpaceShipTwo beyond the atmosphere for the first time before year’s end....More
Oct 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Backs U.S. Moon Mission   30

Lockheed Martin has thrown its support behind the Trump administration’s ambitious goal of putting U.S. boots back on the Moon....More
Oct 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Eutelsat 172B Reaches Geostationary Orbit In Four Months  

Eutelsat 172B, the first European-built all-electric satellite, has reached geostationary orbit in just more than fourth months, allowing manufacturer Airbus and operator Eutelsat to claim a new record....More
Oct 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Scaled Flies Model 401 Low-Cost Manufacturing Demo  

Northrop Grumman subsidiary Scaled Composites has flown its latest experimental aircraft, the Model 401, built for an unspecified “proprietary customer” to demonstrate low-cost manufacturing techniques....More

Business

Oct 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Moon Express, NanoRacks Join Forces  

Moon Express and NanoRacks have formed an alliance to nurture deep space science and private enterprise....More

Operations

Oct 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Russian ISS Cargo Launch Faces Last-Minute Hold  

The planned Oct. 12 launch of the latest Progress cargo capsule to the International Station was halted moments before liftoff at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Oct 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Defense Department Fighter Aircraft Spending FY16-FY18 ($K)  

View the U.S. Defense Department Fighter Aircraft Spending FY16-FY18 ($K) chart in PDF format....More
