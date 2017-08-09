Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 9, 2017

Classified guidance sent by the Pentagon to certain military bases detailing how to counter small unmanned aircraft systems appears aimed at addressing concerns over whether and how personnel can deal with the growing threat posed by commercial drones....More
Organizations representing manufacturers of small unmanned air vehicles and those operating them have criticized a UK government report into the risks associated with collisions between the systems and manned aircraft....More
SPACE SYSTEMS LORAL completed preliminary design review for NASA’s Restore-L satellite servicing mission to provide satellite servicing in LEO following 2020 launch.
GENERAL ELECTRIC AVIATION has $13.5m U.S. Navy contract for 369 A51 Aircraft Component Power Plant Change modification kits in support of the F/A-18 C/D Hornet F404 engine Component Improvement Program....More
Rockwell Collins still will not comment on an alleged offer to be acquired by United Technologies Corp. (UTC), Rockwell Collins Chairman, President and CEO Kelly Ortberg told the Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference in New York on Aug. 8....More
The Ehang 184 is too heavy to fit under the FAA’s 55-lb. weight limit for commercial drones, yet it cannot qualify as an experimental aircraft because it is autonomous. It will have to be certified to carry a passenger...More
HOUSTON—A U.S. Army initiative slated for launch aboard SpaceX’s 12th NASA-contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station will evaluate the performance of a low-altitude, electro-optical small satellite as a direct provider of overhead reconnaissance to soldiers deployed in tactical theaters...More
North Korea might have demonstrated an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, but the Pentagon says Pyongyang still hasn’t proven other critical elements required for accurate delivery of a nuclear warhead....More