Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 9, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, August 9, 2017

Volume 261, Issue 26

Funding & Policy

Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pentagon Acts On Drone Threat To Nuclear, Other Key Sites  

Classified guidance sent by the Pentagon to certain military bases detailing how to counter small unmanned aircraft systems appears aimed at addressing concerns over whether and how personnel can deal with the growing threat posed by commercial drones....More
Aug 9, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Airbus Voom Hitches Ride With Cabify  

Airbus’s nascent Voom on-demand helicopter service has partnered with ride-hailing company Cabify to provide passengers with ground transportation to and from heliports, beginning in Sao Paulo....More
Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UK Drone Collision Tests Criticized  

Organizations representing manufacturers of small unmanned air vehicles and those operating them have criticized a UK government report into the risks associated with collisions between the systems and manned aircraft....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Aug 9, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

SPACE SYSTEMS LORAL completed preliminary design review for NASA’s Restore-L satellite servicing mission to provide satellite servicing in LEO following 2020 launch. GENERAL ELECTRIC AVIATION has $13.5m U.S. Navy contract for 369 A51 Aircraft Component Power Plant Change modification kits in support of the F/A-18 C/D Hornet F404 engine Component Improvement Program....More

Business

Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Rockwell CEO Ducks UTC Commentary, Likes Portfolio  

Rockwell Collins still will not comment on an alleged offer to be acquired by United Technologies Corp. (UTC), Rockwell Collins Chairman, President and CEO Kelly Ortberg told the Jefferies 2017 Industrials Conference in New York on Aug. 8....More

Programs

Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing, GD Pitch Counter-Air ‘Shorad’ Stryker  

Boeing and General Dynamics Land Systems have teamed up to equip the U.S. Army’s Stryker armored fighting vehicle with missiles, guns and lasers....More
Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Army Eyes F-35 As Missile Defense Sensor  

The U.S. Army believes the F-35 has potential as an airborne sensor for integrated air and missile defense....More
Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

India Improves Timing On Navigational Satellites  

India’s seven-satellite regional navigation system will be linked to ground-based atomic clocks in the country....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Chinese Drone Maker Plans eVTOL Air Taxi  

The Ehang 184 is too heavy to fit under the FAA’s 55-lb. weight limit for commercial drones, yet it cannot qualify as an experimental aircraft because it is autonomous. It will have to be certified to carry a passenger...More
Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pentagon To Assess Tactical Smallsat Reconnaissance  

HOUSTON—A U.S. Army initiative slated for launch aboard SpaceX’s 12th NASA-contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station will evaluate the performance of a low-altitude, electro-optical small satellite as a direct provider of overhead reconnaissance to soldiers deployed in tactical theaters...More

Technology

Aug 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pyongyang’s Next Tech Push: Nuclear Re-Entry Vehicle  

North Korea might have demonstrated an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, but the Pentagon says Pyongyang still hasn’t proven other critical elements required for accurate delivery of a nuclear warhead....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×