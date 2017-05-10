Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 10, 2017

The U.S. Senate confirmed Heather Wilson, a former Republican member of the House of Representatives, to be President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Air Force on May 8. The Senate voted 76-22 in favor, with all 22 “no” votes coming from Democrats. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was one of the most outspoken opponents of Wilson’s confirmation, condemning the “scandal” surrounding her previous work as a federal contractor and her “derogatory” statements concerning members of the LGBT community in a May 8 press release....More