Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, May 10, 2017

Volume 260, Issue 28

Programs

May 9, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Sweden Eyeing Turboprop Trainer If Boeing/Saab Lose T-X  

The Swedish Air Force has little interest in any of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation T-X trainer candidates except the Boeing/Saab offer, but is not ready to rule them in or out as potential SK 60 replacements....More
May 9, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

AeroVironment Delivers First Snipe Nano-UAS  

AeroVironment has delivered the first 20 Snipe Nano Quad miniature unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to a U.S. government customer....More
May 9, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing, USAF Link Stealthy F-22 With F-15C  

Boeing and the U.S. Air Force recently demonstrated that the stealthy F-22 Raptor can securely communicate with the F-15C and other legacy aircraft in real-time over an advanced networking pod....More
May 9, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Rolls-Royce, Turkey’s Kale Group Partner For TF-X Engine  

Rolls-Royce and Turkish engineering firm Kale Group are to establish a joint venture which will initially develop an engine for Turkey’s indigenous fighter, the TF-X....More
May 9, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Turkish Indigenous Air-to-Air Missiles Revealed  

Turkey’s Tubitak Sage research institute has unveiled a family of air-to-air missiles which could go onto equip the country’s future indigenous fighter, the TF-X....More
May 9, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UK Rapid Capability Office To Work On BriteCloud Decoy  

A Rapid Capability Office set up by the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF) is to work with Leonardo to further develop its BriteCloud expendable decoy system....More
May 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerojet Rocketdyne AR1 Passes Critical Design Review  

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s proposed replacement for the Russian-build RD-180 rocket engine, the liquid-fueled AR1, has completed its critical design review....More
May 9, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Inmarsat Launches Satellite Communications For UAS  

Inmarsat has launched a satellite communications service for unmanned aircraft using a small terminal developed by Cobham Satcom....More
May 8, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

JWST Reaches NASA Johnson for Thermal Vacuum Testing  

The James Webb Space Telescope’s long $8.8 billion journey from concept to deep space achieved a weekend milestone....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

May 10, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

NORTHROP GRUMMAN SPACE & MISSION SYSTEMS CORP. has $332m U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) contract to continue providing MDA with enterprise-level technical integration; support the definition, development, and test and evaluation of integrated missile defense capabilities; and provide IT services, among other tasks....More

Funding & Policy

May 10, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Wilson Confirmed As Next USAF Secretary  

The U.S. Senate confirmed Heather Wilson, a former Republican member of the House of Representatives, to be President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Air Force on May 8. The Senate voted 76-22 in favor, with all 22 “no” votes coming from Democrats. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was one of the most outspoken opponents of Wilson’s confirmation, condemning the “scandal” surrounding her previous work as a federal contractor and her “derogatory” statements concerning members of the LGBT community in a May 8 press release....More

Spec Showcase

May 10, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pilatus PC-21  

View the Pilatus PC-21 Spec Showecase in PDF format. Description : The PC-21 is a Swiss basic flight trainer built by Pilatus. The aircraft is powered by one Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A large series series turbine engine. Program Name    Pilatus PC-21 Designation    PC-21 Type    Trainer...More
