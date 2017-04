U.S. Navy trainees are experiencing symptoms of hypoxia while learning to fly the T-45 Goshawk, which prompted to service to ground the aircraft on April 5 to look for the cause. Instructor pilots reported “physiological episodes in the cockpit” caused by contamination in the on-board oxygen generation system. Currently the Navy has limited flights to no higher than 5,000 ft and no more than 2g maneuvering while tests on the oxygen system continue.... More