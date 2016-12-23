The Pentagon will have a new commander-in-chief in 2017—and lawmakers will begin considering a recently retired general as the military’s civilian leader—but it will not have a new budget, as lawmakers closed out President Barack Obama’s time in office without passing annual appropriations legislation. The 2016 budget was $580.3 billion, and a so-called continuing resolution locks in that level of funding through April 2017, potentially disrupting the ...
