Heading into the second half of the busiest decade for the propulsion business since the birth of the jet age, the aeroengine industry continues to overachieve. Civil production is soaring, and a raft of new commercial and military projects are in certification, test and development. One of the coming highlights for new commercial engines in 2017, certainly in terms of overall size and thrust, will be first flight of General Electric’s GE9X on the company’s Boeing 747-400 ...