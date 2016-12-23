For Canada’s liberal government, 2016 was like walking a tightrope in terms of military procurement. Having been elected in October 2015 on a platform that included ditching the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has instead decided to stay in the Joint Strike Fighter program and procure an “interim fleet” of 18 Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, all while continuing to court European manufacturers for an upcoming ...