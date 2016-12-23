After overcoming a bumpy design phase, Boeing is looking forward to beginning full-rate production and operation of the new U.S. Air Force KC-46 tanker in 2017. Despite a challenging year filled with technological snags, cost overruns and schedule delays, the Air Force in August gave Boeing the green light to begin initial production of the KC-46A Pegasus. Already the program has overcome a major hurdle, facing down congressional legislation that could have threatened the production ...