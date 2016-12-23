2016 World Conflict Guide: Arctic, Europe and the Middle EastDec 23, 2016
Though defense spending is on the decline in Russia, the country is showcasing the results of its decade-long military buildup everywhere from the civil war in Syria to Ukraine and across the Arctic. Its bombing campaign in Syria has prompted the flow of refugees to Europe. Turkey, a pass-through point for many of those migrants, remains in turmoil. This summer, the president fended off a military coup, and then adopted a more authoritarian stance. Near year-end, a gunman shot and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"2016 World Conflict Guide: Arctic, Europe and the Middle East" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s Aerospace 2017 coverage. Subscribe today to receive access to this, plus ongoing analysis of technologies and innovations driving the industry forward.