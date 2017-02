Graduate students perform a test-run of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's E-Spirit of St. Louis all-electric two-seater. The modified Diamond HK36, planned for first flight in May coincident with the 90th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh's solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean, has a 150 hp Yasa liquid cooled automotive electric engine and is designed for an endurance of 1 hr and 45 min using Lithium ion battery packs and custom-designed cooling systems.

