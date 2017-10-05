A highly modified and instrumented Airbus A340-300 has launched into a 150-hr. flight-test campaign intended to prove whether a drag-reducing laminar-flow wing design will be practical for a future short-haul airliner. The A340 Flight Lab is equipped to measure airflow, flight loads and deformation on two new laminar-flow outer wing sections, each two-thirds the size of the wing for a short-range airliner. The flight tests, which began Sept. 26 from Tarbes, France, will show whether laminar ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Europe Begins Laminar-Flow Flight Tests For Future Airline" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.