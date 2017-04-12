Simulation and training specialist CAE this year will celebrate the fifth anniversary of opening its Gulfstream G450/550 full motion flight simulator in its China Eastern Airlines joint venture training center in Shanghai.

It was the first full-motion simulator for a business aircraft installed in Mainland China, and received its top-rated Level D certification in December 2012. Instruction is in English and Mandarin.

Back then it appeared that the G450/550 would take Asia-Pacific by storm, and rival FlightSafety also built a competing full flight simulator for those aircraft in Hong Kong.

“At the moment China and Hong Kong may be a little over-served for G450/550 training, though we have a pretty good share of aircraft operators in the region, “ says Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President for Civil Aviation Training Solutions. “Our program is doing well, and also attracting some operators from southeast Asia,” he notes. “On a revenue basis it’s performing relatively well; it’s pretty well utilized.”

Leontidis says the goal is to capture operators for recurrent training to keep the simulator busy. Before the 2014 slowdown in business aviation in China there was more demand as booming deliveries of new aircraft meant many more new pilots.

“We had expectations for more of a footprint by now, but there’s been a significant slowdown,” he says.

Any region needs sufficient aircraft to support a simulator – perhaps 50 or 60 – and China is no exception. CAE plans to expand to Bombardier Global and Dassault training in China if and as demand warrants, but there is no timetable, Leontidis says. Meanwhile, crews for new G650 and 650ER aircraft can train with CAE in Dubai, where it also has training on Globals.

Greater China’s business aviation fleet at the end of 2016 included 126 Gulfstream G450/550 and 26 G650/650ER aircraft, 56 Globals of all kinds, and 33 Falcon 7X, according to data from Hong Kong business aviation consulting firm Asian Sky Group.

CAE has been doing business in China with commercial airlines for last 25 years, and has more than 100 simulators deployed in-country. The company is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.