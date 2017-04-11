SatCom Direct’s new headquarters, and the Beach House where it all started (inset).

Satcom Direct (SD), the business aviation connectivity solutions provider, is kicking off its 20th year celebrations here at ABACE.

And how long ago 20 years seems. In just two decades, connectivity has gone from getting a telephone to work on an airplane to making a business jet a secure node on the Internet, connecting passengers to movies and work alike, and flight crews seamlessly to their scheduling, dispatch and flight operations departments.

SD has helped forge that path, most recently with three acquisitions last year that enabled it to further integrate those and other functions into customizable packages for its clients.

Last May, it launched SD Pro, the aviation software platform that helps flight departments keep real-time synchronization with the aircraft through a single dashboard that monitors connectivity, flight scheduling and tracking, as well as maintenance tracking.

As one of the first companies to recognize the time and budgetary benefits of synching aircraft and flight departments, SD also partnered with Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. to incorporate trip planning and trip support through SD Pro. Further infrastructure investment throughout the year has also positioned SD as the only connectivity supplier to offer a complete end-to-end military-grade cyber security network for business aviation through its Private Network services.

In February SD acquired COMSAT, Inc., bringing the ownership of two Satellite Earth Stations, and new infrastructure capabilities to the business. AircraftLogs.com was acquired in August, adding web-based aircraft flight scheduling and tax reporting features into SD Pro. In November, the acquisition of hardware manufacturer TrueNorth Avionics expanded the company’s avionics and connectivity products portfolio, enabling SD to offer customers a nose to tail solution for all information, connectivity and entertainment needs.

Started 20 years ago in a “beach house” with a team of six employees offering one product, SatCom Direct now employs a team of nearly 400 worldwide, runs 16 offices, and offers a wide range of connectivity solutions. It is headquartered in a 60,000-sq ft purpose-built, state-of-the-art, building in Melbourne, Florida.

“Since 1997, connectivity has become an integral part of the business aviation sector. It is no longer just about connecting a phone to a phone,” says founder and company chairman and CEO Jim Jensen. “Business passengers need reliable high-speed data access, crew need connected cabin management systems, and the flight deck must maximize technology to be synchronized with flight departments.”