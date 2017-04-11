The closing of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport to general aviation, coupled with parking congestion in Hong Kong and China, are brightening the future for the Philippines’ Clark Air Base as a business jet center.

Hong Kong-based Metrojet, which has just expanded its maintenance hangar there, is conducting a feasibility study for further expansion. And Asian Sky Group (ASG), business aviation consultants also based in Hong Kong, just announced they have completed a feasibility study of Clark for a local aviation services provider.

“It wasn’t for us. We did our own,” says Metrojet’s CEO Björn Näf. Which means at least two companies are considering investments there.

Metrojet, opened Metrojet Engineering Clark (MEC) business jet maintenance in the Philippines in mid-2012 at Diosdado Macapagal International Airport in the Clark Freeport Zone (40 miles north of Manila). The facility complements both heavy and line maintenance capabilities for Bombardier, Embraer and Gulfstream aircraft from Metrojet’s burgeoning Hong Kong base, and employs a team of 13. Näf notes that customers now want indoor parking, which means building more hangarage, a project that once launched could take a couple of years.

Asian Sky Group says its study analyzed the business jet fleet and infrastructure availability within a three-hour flight range, providing an overview of the potential market, as well as evaluating the viability of aviation operations to be located at the airport. By identifying the region’s overall business jet fleet size, available parking and infrastructure including FBO and MRO services, ASG assessed the need for future aviation infrastructure, through a detailed financial forecast and project risk analysis.

“With significant space constraints and an uncertain future weighing over major business jet operating locations in the Pearl River delta and metro Manila, ASG was tasked with evaluating the potential of Clark Air Base to become a regional general aviation hub,” says Managing Director Jeffrey Lowe. “ASG’s expertise helped our client form conclusions on the region’s business aviation climate and business needs, thus allowing them to make better business decisions.”