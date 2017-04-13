President Xi Jinping's ‘Chinese Dream’ to integrate and unify China is having an impact on business aviation.

“It really means China is China for China now,” says Björn Näf, CEO of Hong Kong-based aviation services company Metrojet. “The Chinese increasingly want to do business with Chinese companies.”

This is part of the new reality that has pushed business aviation to find Chinese partners since the business jet bubble burst in Greater China. “The market was growing explosively at 40-50%,” says Näf. “It was like the chaotic gold rush; now it is just the wild, wild East. You have to work really hard to earn your money.”

Aircraft management companies are facing many challenges. “There’s a lot of ‘grey charter’ amongst the Chinese, friendship charters, lending the business jet to friends. A few of our international competitors are struggling,” says Näf.

On top of that, Hong Kong is saturated with business jets: about 150 of them are based there. Some 26 aircraft management companies are fighting for new business, landing slots and parking. “Business jets are all about flexibility and convenience, and that’s very difficult in China for the user,” says Näf.

One solution is to become more Chinese, and Metrojet is doing just that. With Chinese partners it has set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul business in Zhuhai, which will be fully operational soon, and in Shanghai it is forming an aircraft management and charter joint venture that will be “Chinese for the Chinese.”

Even with the best reputation it’s not easy to succeed in China in a meaningful timeframe, says Näf. He should know: he is the longest-serving chief executive in the region of a business aviation company, with 20 years at the helm of Metrojet. And Metrojet has the best of reputations, belonging to a group that has done business in the region for decades and that owns the Peninsula Hotels.

“We are long-term focused. We just celebrated our 20th anniversary, and we’ll be here for the next 20 years,” Näf says. “I see a very strong future for Metrojet.”

Look out for:

• Metrojet Hanxing, the MRO joint venture with Zhuhai Hanxing General Aviation, becoming fully operational soon.

• Quicker, less costly maintenance checks as Metrojet streamlines its processes;

• Award “within one year” of a Chinese Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to Metrojet’s

Shanghai-based joint venture with Shanghai Junhua Property that will manage primarily Chinese-registered business jets.

• A bigger footprint in the region following Metrojet’s setting up of a sales office in Singapore and adding to its operations staff in Beijing, Shanghai and Zhuhai.